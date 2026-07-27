Land Rover to end Discovery Sport production by December 2026

Discovery Sport used to be JLR's bestseller back in 2016, but sales have dropped sharply since then.

The model's production is ending as part of its normal lifecycle, while tougher EU safety rules made it commercially unviable to keep it on sale in several European markets, leading to an early withdrawal there.

The Halewood plant will soon switch gears and start producing the all-electric Range Rover GT, while Evoque and Velar models will keep rolling out with fresh updates.