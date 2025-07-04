Land Rover unveils Defender OCTA Black Edition
Land Rover just revealed the Defender OCTA Black Edition, and it's all about that bold, all-black look—think Narvik Black paint, glossy black accents, and 20- or 22-inch black wheels.
The details are sleek too: satin black scuff plates, exposed recovery eyes, and a gloss black tow eye cover round out the vibe.
626 BHP twin-turbo V8 engine, 13.1-inch touchscreen
Inside, you get Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather with Kvadrat fabric and Carpathian Grey touches—plus optional carbon fiber finishes for extra flair.
Tech-wise, there's a big 13.1-inch touchscreen and new lighting all around.
Power comes from a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with mild-hybrid tech (626 BHP), launching you from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.
Body and Soul seats for added comfort
You also get advanced suspension (6D Dynamics) and Body and Soul Seats for comfort—a step up from the standard Defender OCTA launched earlier at ₹2.59 crore.