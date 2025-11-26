Land Rover's new Defender Dakar D7X-R is ready for the 2026 rally scene

Built for serious adventure

Underneath, this Defender runs on a restricted twin-turbo V8 engine and gets upgrades like the same eight-speed gearbox as the standard Octa, but with a lower final-drive ratio, beefed-up cooling, and Bilstein-supplied dampers developed in partnership with Defender Rally.

There's also a huge 145-gallon fuel tank for those marathon stages, plus an onboard 'Flight Mode' system that manages torque during jumps to keep things running smoothly.

With races lined up across Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Argentina, Morocco, and the UAE, Land Rover is clearly out to prove what it can do in extreme conditions.