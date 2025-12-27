Lexus to launch next-gen ES sedan, GX SUV in India by 2026

The new ES will offer two hybrid options: a 300h version with 201hp and a punchier 350h with 247hp, both paired with eCVT for smooth driving. The GX SUV goes big with a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 making 349hp, full-time four-wheel drive, and a 10-speed automatic.

Inside the ES you'll find a huge touchscreen, digital driver display, comfy suspension setup, and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The GX packs seating for seven, adaptive suspension on higher trims, an epic Mark Levinson sound system (21 speakers!), and serious off-road gear. Price-wise: expect the ES around ₹70-80 lakh and the GX between ₹1.5-2 crore (ex-showroom).

How do they stack up?

The hybrid ES is expected to offer strong efficiency, appealing to those considering models like BMW's 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class.

Meanwhile, the rugged GX is designed for adventure, with features that make it comparable to SUVs like the Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser.

If you love road trips or are looking for something different, these might be worth considering!