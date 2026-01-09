Ligier JS50 Revo D+ sets slowest lap record at Nurburgring

This isn't about speed—it's about showing off how far you can go on almost no fuel. The JS50 Revo D+ ran over 500km from Paris to Nurburgring and back on a single tank, averaging an impressive 33km/l. Ligier even brought two electric versions to do their own laps, underlining their focus on efficient city rides.

Why should you care?

It's fun seeing a car set a "slowest lap" record, but there's more here:

Ligier is using one of racing's most iconic tracks to spotlight quirky, eco-friendly vehicles you don't need a full license to drive.

It's proof that innovation isn't just about going fast—it can be about rethinking what cars can do for city life and sustainability too.