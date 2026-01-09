Ligier JS50 Revo D+ sets slowest lap record at Nurburgring
Ligier, a French microcar maker, just broke the record for the slowest official lap at Germany's famous Nurburgring track.
Their tiny JS50 Revo D+ quadricycle crawled around the 20.832km circuit in 28 minutes and 25.8 seconds—way slower than the old record from 1960.
But that's kind of the point.
Why does this matter?
This isn't about speed—it's about showing off how far you can go on almost no fuel.
The JS50 Revo D+ ran over 500km from Paris to Nurburgring and back on a single tank, averaging an impressive 33km/l.
Ligier even brought two electric versions to do their own laps, underlining their focus on efficient city rides.
Why should you care?
It's fun seeing a car set a "slowest lap" record, but there's more here:
Ligier is using one of racing's most iconic tracks to spotlight quirky, eco-friendly vehicles you don't need a full license to drive.
It's proof that innovation isn't just about going fast—it can be about rethinking what cars can do for city life and sustainability too.