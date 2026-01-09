Suzuki e-Access electric scooter hits India at ₹1.88 lakh

The e-Access offers three riding modes (Eco, Ride A, Ride B), regenerative braking to save some juice while stopping, reverse assist for easy parking. It's been tested for water resistance and durability to meet Suzuki 's global standards—so it should handle city life pretty well.

Pick from Pearl Blue, Pearl White, Matte Black or Matte Blue-Grey Dual Tone. Charging is simple: DC fast charging is available at over 240 outlets across more than 1,200 dealerships nationwide.

Warranty & how it stacks up

The LFP battery is built to last longer than regular packs; the belt drive can go up to seven years or about 70,000km.

Suzuki throws in an extended seven-year/80,000km warranty and promises a solid buy-back value after three years—no extra cost.

Price-wise? It's pricier than the TVS iQube but slots between Simple One Gen2 and Ather 450 Apex—so you've got options if you're shopping around.