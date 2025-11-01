Longbow Motors reveals all-electric speedster and roadster sports cars

Both models offer up to 451km of range

Both cars feature an aluminum chassis and a single motor pushing out 322hp (240 kW), letting the Speedster sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and the Roadster in 3.6 seconds.

You get up to 451km of range per charge—pretty solid for sporty EVs.

Pricing starts at £84,995 (~$111k) for the Speedster and £64,995 (~$85k) for the Roadster.

For now, they're only hitting European roads with no word yet on global plans.