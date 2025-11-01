Longbow Motors reveals all-electric speedster and roadster sports cars
Longbow Motors, a new UK-based company started by former Lucid, McLaren, and Tesla executives, just revealed its first electric sports cars: the Speedster and Roadster.
Both models are all about making driving genuinely fun instead of just chasing top speeds.
The Speedster is extra exclusive with only 150 units planned, while the Roadster offers a similar vibe but in a slightly heavier package.
Both models offer up to 451km of range
Both cars feature an aluminum chassis and a single motor pushing out 322hp (240 kW), letting the Speedster sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and the Roadster in 3.6 seconds.
You get up to 451km of range per charge—pretty solid for sporty EVs.
Pricing starts at £84,995 (~$111k) for the Speedster and £64,995 (~$85k) for the Roadster.
For now, they're only hitting European roads with no word yet on global plans.