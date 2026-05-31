Lotus breaks all-electric 2030 pledge with Type 135 V-8 hybrid Auto May 31, 2026

Lotus is switching gears, literally, with the upcoming Type 135, a V-8 hybrid supercar that marks a break from its earlier promise to go all-electric by 2030.

Its refreshed Focus 2030 strategy now mixes things up: 40% of future models will be fully electric, while the other 60% stick with plug-in hybrids.

The Type 135 is Lotus's first V-8 in over 20 years and shows it's keeping performance at the heart of its lineup.