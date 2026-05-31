Lotus breaks all-electric 2030 pledge with Type 135 V-8 hybrid
Lotus is switching gears, literally, with the upcoming Type 135, a V-8 hybrid supercar that marks a break from its earlier promise to go all-electric by 2030.
Its refreshed Focus 2030 strategy now mixes things up: 40% of future models will be fully electric, while the other 60% stick with plug-in hybrids.
The Type 135 is Lotus's first V-8 in over 20 years and shows it's keeping performance at the heart of its lineup.
Type 135 packs X Hybrid system
This supercar packs Lotus's X Hybrid system (borrowed from its Eletre SUV), offering up to 349km on electric power alone and a total range over 1199km.
Under the hood, you'll likely find a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 made with Mercedes-AMG.
Production stays true to Lotus's roots at its Hethel factory in England, and it'll sit above the Emira, ready to compete with heavyweights like Ferrari 849 Testarossa.
More details are coming as launch gets closer!