Lucid Motors withdraws 2026 EV guidance during earnings call

Lucid Motors cites cuts, plans robotaxi

Boussaid explained it is a governance decision tied to cost-cutting and new CEO Silvio Napoli stepping in.

Lucid hit some bumps lately: a month-long production pause, supply chain hiccups, and layoffs of 12% of its staff to save money down the road.

Even with these challenges, Lucid says it is still on track for a production ramp-up in 2027 and wants to kick off autonomous robotaxi production with Uber and Nuro by the end of 2026.