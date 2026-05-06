Lucid Motors withdraws 2026 EV guidance during earnings call
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Lucid Motors just announced it has pulled its 2026 electric car production and sales guidance.
It had hoped to roll out up to 27,000 EVs that year, much more than around 18,000 last year (2025), but CFO Taoufiq Boussaid shared during its first-quarter earnings call that those plans are now off the table.
Lucid Motors cites cuts, plans robotaxi
Boussaid explained it is a governance decision tied to cost-cutting and new CEO Silvio Napoli stepping in.
Lucid hit some bumps lately: a month-long production pause, supply chain hiccups, and layoffs of 12% of its staff to save money down the road.
Even with these challenges, Lucid says it is still on track for a production ramp-up in 2027 and wants to kick off autonomous robotaxi production with Uber and Nuro by the end of 2026.