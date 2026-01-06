Lucid, Nuro, and Uber reveal robotaxi at CES 2026
Lucid, Nuro, and Uber just showed off a ready-for-the-road robotaxi at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
They're planning to roll out over 20,000 of these self-driving Lucid vehicles with Nuro's tech for ride-hailing.
Testing started last month, and the first public rides are expected in the San Francisco Bay Area later this year.
Where is it being made?
Production kicks off soon at Lucid's Arizona plant (once approvals come through).
The robotaxi is built on the Lucid Gravity SUV platform and packs a sensor-loaded roof for all-around awareness.
What's inside and how does it drive itself?
Nuro's Level 4 system means no driver needed—NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor handles all the thinking behind the wheel.
Inside, you get a roomy cabin with climate controls to keep things comfy.
Why does this matter?
This launch helps Lucid branch out as EV sales slow down in the US, while Uber gets more self-driving cars on its app.
If testing goes well, we could see more driverless rides in the Bay Area soon, and potentially in other American cities in the future.