Lucid, Nuro, and Uber reveal robotaxi at CES 2026

Production kicks off soon at Lucid's Arizona plant (once approvals come through). The robotaxi is built on the Lucid Gravity SUV platform and packs a sensor-loaded roof for all-around awareness.

Nuro's Level 4 system means no driver needed—NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor handles all the thinking behind the wheel. Inside, you get a roomy cabin with climate controls to keep things comfy.

Why does this matter?

This launch helps Lucid branch out as EV sales slow down in the US, while Uber gets more self-driving cars on its app.

If testing goes well, we could see more driverless rides in the Bay Area soon, and potentially in other American cities in the future.