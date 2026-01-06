Mercedes-Benz drops MB.Drive Assist Pro to rival Tesla's FSD

This is a serious upgrade from their last assist system (which already clocked 15 million miles). Now, it handles tricky stuff like intersections and roundabouts using a mix of AI and lots of sensors: think 12 ultrasonics, multiple cameras and radars—all powered by NVIDIA's DRIVE AV supercomputer.

How does it stack up—and what will it cost?

Unlike GM or Ford's systems that only work on highways, MB.Drive Assist Pro covers both city and highway driving. It uses AI trained with synthetic data to get smarter over time.

The CLA 250+ offers the assist feature with the possibility of digital updates—so you can always have the latest version if you choose to subscribe.