Simple Energy launches One Gen 2 electric scooter at ₹1.39L Auto Jan 05, 2026

Simple Energy just dropped its new One Gen 2 electric scooter, starting at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

It comes with a lifetime warranty on the battery and motor, and you can pick from three colors: Sonic Red, Aero X, or Asphalt X.

The Ultra variant packs a massive 6.5kWh battery for up to 400km range and zips from 0-40km/h in just 2.77 seconds.