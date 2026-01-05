Simple Energy launches One Gen 2 electric scooter at ₹1.39L
Simple Energy just dropped its new One Gen 2 electric scooter, starting at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom).
It comes with a lifetime warranty on the battery and motor, and you can pick from three colors: Sonic Red, Aero X, or Asphalt X.
The Ultra variant packs a massive 6.5kWh battery for up to 400km range and zips from 0-40km/h in just 2.77 seconds.
Battery choices to fit your ride
You get three variants: the base model has a 3.7kWh battery (190km range), the mid-range offers a 4.5kWh battery (236km), and the top-end features a lighter, upgraded 5kWh pack with up to 265km range.
All versions have a sturdier chassis, IP67-rated batteries for weather protection, and built-in safety features via Simple OS.
Why it stands out
At this price point, One Gen 2 beats rivals like Ather Rizta and TVS Orbiter on range—plus that lifetime warranty means fewer worries about future costs.
The improved chassis is now even more rigid for better stability, making it an appealing pick if you want solid performance without breaking the bank.