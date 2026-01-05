Tata Punch facelift launched: Check features, specs, price
Tata Motors has just dropped the 2026 Punch facelift—its first big update since 2021.
Hitting Indian roads from January 13, it's expected to be priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new look takes cues from the Punch EV and brings in a punchy turbo-petrol engine and a 360-degree camera.
What's new inside and out?
The facelift packs vertically stacked LED headlamps, a sleeker grille, fresh alloy wheels, and connected taillights.
Step inside for a bigger touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, digital cluster vibes, and touch controls for AC—basically more tech all around.
Power options & rivals
You get three choices: the familiar 1.2L petrol (manual or AMT), CNG (manual only), or the new turbo-petrol (expected 120hp) with a six-speed manual for those who want extra zip.
The Punch goes up against Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite and more—but stands out by offering features like a 360-degree cam that most rivals skip at this price.
Worth checking out?
If you want something fresh in the sub-compact SUV crowd—with modern tech and some real safety upgrades—the updated Punch is definitely worth a look.