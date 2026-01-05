Tata Punch facelift launched: Check features, specs, price

The facelift packs vertically stacked LED headlamps, a sleeker grille, fresh alloy wheels, and connected taillights. Step inside for a bigger touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, digital cluster vibes, and touch controls for AC—basically more tech all around.

Power options & rivals

You get three choices: the familiar 1.2L petrol (manual or AMT), CNG (manual only), or the new turbo-petrol (expected 120hp) with a six-speed manual for those who want extra zip.

The Punch goes up against Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger, Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite and more—but stands out by offering features like a 360-degree cam that most rivals skip at this price.