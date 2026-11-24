Maeving's RM1S and RM2 charge 80% in 1 hour
Maeving's latest RM1S and RM2 electric bikes just got a serious upgrade: they can now charge up to 80% in only 1 hour with a Type 2 charger, compared to the old 2.5-hour wait.
Plus, they'll take you up to 161km on a single charge, making city rides and daily commutes way more convenient.
Maeving adds 2 bigger removable batteries
Both models keep their vintage-inspired look but add some smart updates: two bigger removable batteries, a handy charging port built into the faux fuel tank (which also doubles as storage), a revised riding position on the RM1S, new bar-end mirrors, and an aluminum tank.
Prices start at £8,495 for the RM1S and £8,995 for the RM2 in the UK
Maeving is also rolling out these upgrades internationally, first stop: Australia at AU$14,995.