Maharashtra extends HSRP deadline to June 30, 2026, ₹1,000 fine
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If your vehicle in Maharashtra was registered before April 1, 2019, you now have until June 30, 2026, to get a high-security registration plate (HSRP).
If you miss the deadline, starting July 1 this year, you'll be fined ₹1,000 each time you're caught without one.
The government says this extension is to help people avoid a last-minute scramble.
HSRP features, statewide checks start July
HSRPs aren't just about looks: they help prevent theft and fake number plates with features like a special hologram and tamper-proof locks.
The transport department will start checking vehicles across the state from July.
If you haven't booked your slot yet, head to the official website and get it done before the rush kicks in!