Mahindra EVs to get Google Gemini OTA January 2027

Big news for Mahindra EV fans: starting January 1, 2027, all Mahindra electric cars will get Google's Gemini AI assistant.

If you already own a model like the XEV 9e, XEV 9S, or BE 6, you'll get the update via an OTA update by January 2027 through Mahindra's MAIA architecture.

The latest BE 6 Sporteq already comes with Gemini built in.