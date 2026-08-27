Mahindra EVs to get Google Gemini OTA January 2027
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Big news for Mahindra EV fans: starting January 1, 2027, all Mahindra electric cars will get Google's Gemini AI assistant.
If you already own a model like the XEV 9e, XEV 9S, or BE 6, you'll get the update via an OTA update by January 2027 through Mahindra's MAIA architecture.
The latest BE 6 Sporteq already comes with Gemini built in.
TEQ_Talk TEQ_Secure TEQ_Drive TEQ_Play added
With this update, older Mahindra EVs will catch up to the BE 6 Sporteq's tech.
Expect TEQ_Talk (powered by Gemini) for smarter voice controls: think navigation help, entertainment options, and even managing your car's settings.
There's also TEQ_Secure for better safety with digital keys and a full monitoring system; TEQ_Drive for custom driving modes; and TEQ_Play if you want games or more fun on the go.