Mahindra keeps SUV prices steady while rivals hike rates
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra is not raising SUV prices in January 2025, even as brands like MG, BMW, and Nissan have already bumped up their rates this month.
The company says it'll only consider a price hike if there's a clear jump in costs like precious metals or currency swings.
Recent GST reforms have also helped keep things stable by lowering taxes on cars and SUVs.
Sales are up—and there's a new model
Despite rising costs, Mahindra saw retail sales jump 20% in 2024, selling nearly 6 lakh vehicles.
They just launched the XUV 7XO at an introductory ₹13.66 lakh—a move expected to boost monthly sales of its predecessor by over 30%.