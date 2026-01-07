Mahindra keeps SUV prices steady while rivals hike rates Auto Jan 07, 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra is not raising SUV prices in January 2025, even as brands like MG, BMW, and Nissan have already bumped up their rates this month.

The company says it'll only consider a price hike if there's a clear jump in costs like precious metals or currency swings.

Recent GST reforms have also helped keep things stable by lowering taxes on cars and SUVs.