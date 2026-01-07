Volkswagen Tayron teased: VW's new 3-row SUV coming in 2026
Volkswagen has just dropped a teaser for the Tayron, its upcoming three-row SUV launching in India in 2026.
This model will replace the Tiguan Allspace and brings a fresh look with full-width LED lights front and back.
It's aimed squarely at rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian.
Quick specs rundown
The Tayron rides on VW's MQB Evo platform and is pretty roomy—almost 4.8 meters long.
Under the hood, you get a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine pushing out 204hp, paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and optional all-wheel drive (4Motion AWD).
Inside story & safety
There's space for your crew plus plenty of luggage, thanks to an expandable boot up to 885-liter with the third row folded down (in five-seat mode).
Safety gets serious attention too: in the global version, nine airbags, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping assist come standard. For the India-spec, six airbags are expected, and feature levels may vary by trim.
Expect prices between ₹45-50 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it right alongside the Kodiaq and Meridian when it lands.