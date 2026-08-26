Mahindra Last Mile Mobility reaches 9 billion kilometers in India
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Mahindra Last Mile Mobility just made history as the country's first commercial vehicle manufacturer to cross the mark by August 2026.
Their electric three-wheelers and cargo vehicles, popular for last-mile deliveries, have collectively traveled more than 9 billion kilometers across passenger and cargo applications.
Mahindra targets 1 million EVs by 2031
Thanks to these EVs, Mahindra says they've cut about 1.85 lakh metric tons of CO2, which is more than 8.3 million trees.
In FY26 alone, they sold 1 lakh EVs and grabbed 39.7% of India's L5 electric three-wheeler segment.
Looking ahead, Mahindra wants to put 1 million EVs on the road by 2031, focusing on new tech, better financing, and stronger support for customers.