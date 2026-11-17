Mahindra Last Mile Mobility wins Earthshot Prize and £1 million
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMML) just scored the 2026 Earthshot Prize for "Clean Our Air."
Started by Prince William, this award recognizes MLMML's push for electric last-mile transport in India.
Along with the honor, they're getting a £1 million boost to keep growing their eco-friendly projects.
Earthshot Prize funds women driver training
So far, MLMML has put over 400,000 electric commercial vehicles on Indian roads, these have traveled over 9 billion kilometers and helped prevent about 185,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.
The prize money will go toward training women drivers, making financing easier, and building more charging stations where they're needed most.
Chairman of MLMML and executive director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Rajesh Jejurikar says last-mile mobility isn't just about clean air; it's also creating jobs and new opportunities for people.