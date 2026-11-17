So far, MLMML has put over 400,000 electric commercial vehicles on Indian roads, these have traveled over 9 billion kilometers and helped prevent about 185,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

The prize money will go toward training women drivers, making financing easier, and building more charging stations where they're needed most.

Chairman of MLMML and executive director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Rajesh Jejurikar says last-mile mobility isn't just about clean air; it's also creating jobs and new opportunities for people.