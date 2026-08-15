Mahindra launches BE6 Sporteq electric SUV in India from ₹11.45L

The Launch Edition stands out with a three-screen setup (yes, there's gaming and karaoke for the front passenger), custom driver profiles, and even tailgate messages you can personalize.

You'll find Tribe Drive, Drift Mode, and Revive SOS that squeezes out up to 13km extra when your battery hits zero.

Battery options go up to 79 kWh for a solid 682km range, plus comfort features like ventilated seats, wireless charging, a set of airbags, and ADAS safety tech.