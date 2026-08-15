Mahindra launches BE6 Sporteq electric SUV in India from ₹11.45L
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Mahindra just dropped its new BE6 Sporteq electric SUV in India, starting at ₹11.45 lakh (ex-showroom, BaaS included).
With this launch, you now get two special editions, the BE6 Sporteq Launch Edition and BE6 Sporteq Four, both packed with fresh upgrades and a modern vibe.
BE6 Sporteq Launch Edition adds screens
The Launch Edition stands out with a three-screen setup (yes, there's gaming and karaoke for the front passenger), custom driver profiles, and even tailgate messages you can personalize.
You'll find Tribe Drive, Drift Mode, and Revive SOS that squeezes out up to 13km extra when your battery hits zero.
Battery options go up to 79 kWh for a solid 682km range, plus comfort features like ventilated seats, wireless charging, a set of airbags, and ADAS safety tech.