Mahindra & Mahindra sales jump 37% with over 106,000 sold
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Mahindra & Mahindra just had a big month: sales jumped 37% in June 2026, with more than 106,000 vehicles sold.
The main drivers? Their SUVs and commercial vehicles are clearly in high demand.
As CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta put it, the growth was driven by strong demand across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolios.
SUVs top 60,000, commercial vehicles 26,000
In India alone, Mahindra sold more than 60,000 SUVs, a solid 28% increase from last year.
Commercial vehicle sales also climbed by 35%, hitting more than 26,000 units.
Their three-wheeler segment (including EVs) saw a massive boost too, up by 63%.
Exports more than doubled to nearly 6,000 units compared to last year.
All in all, it has been a strong month for Mahindra on almost every front.