Mahindra & Mahindra sales jump 37% with over 106,000 sold

SUVs top 60,000, commercial vehicles 26,000

In India alone, Mahindra sold more than 60,000 SUVs, a solid 28% increase from last year.

Commercial vehicle sales also climbed by 35%, hitting more than 26,000 units.

Their three-wheeler segment (including EVs) saw a massive boost too, up by 63%.

Exports more than doubled to nearly 6,000 units compared to last year.

All in all, it has been a strong month for Mahindra on almost every front.