Mahindra patents Vision T SUV design in India, bold front
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Mahindra just patented the Vision T SUV design in India, sparking buzz about whether this eye-catching concept will actually hit the roads.
The look sticks to what made the original Vision T stand out: think boxy shape, chunky wheel arches, and a bold front that gives off serious adventure vibes.
Mahindra patent does not guarantee production
A design patent doesn't guarantee you'll see it at your local dealership soon, but it's usually a sign that Mahindra is working on something.
If it goes into production, the Vision T could bring a fresh, aggressive style to Mahindra's lineup, definitely one to watch if you're into tough-looking SUVs.