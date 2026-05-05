Mahindra plans 16 models by 2031 across ICE and EVs
Mahindra is gearing up to launch 16 launches by 2031, mixing both gasoline/diesel (ICE) and electric vehicles.
That's a jump from their earlier target, showing they're serious about expanding fast.
By March 2026, they'd already rolled out five ICE models (like the XUV 3XO and Bolero facelift) and four EVs, including the BE 6 and XUV 3XO EV.
Mahindra's NU_IQ and INGLO underpin models
Many of the upcoming ICE models are expected to be underpinned by Mahindra's NU_IQ platform: think concepts like Vision S and Vision X turning into real cars under the XUV, Thar, and Scorpio names starting in 2027.
On the EV side, the next new model will be the production version of the BE.07 concept, based on Mahindra's INGLO platform, with the BE.07 set to arrive in 2027 as Mahindra doubles down on both traditional rides and electrics for the future.