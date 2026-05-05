Mahindra plans 16 models by 2031 across ICE and EVs

Mahindra's NU_IQ and INGLO underpin models

Many of the upcoming ICE models are expected to be underpinned by Mahindra's NU_IQ platform: think concepts like Vision S and Vision X turning into real cars under the XUV, Thar, and Scorpio names starting in 2027.

On the EV side, the next new model will be the production version of the BE.07 concept, based on Mahindra's INGLO platform, with the BE.07 set to arrive in 2027 as Mahindra doubles down on both traditional rides and electrics for the future.