Mahindra Racing unveils Gen4 M13Electro for 2027 Formula E

Mahindra Racing just dropped its new Gen4 car, the M13Electro, for the 2027 Formula E season.

This electric beast packs up to 816hp while using Attack Mode, all-wheel drive, and two aero setups.

It's seriously quick: 0 to 100 kph in just 1.8 seconds and a top speed over 335 kph!

The new season starts January 16 in Mexico.