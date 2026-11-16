Mahindra Racing unveils Gen4 M13Electro for 2027 Formula E
Mahindra Racing just dropped its new Gen4 car, the M13Electro, for the 2027 Formula E season.
This electric beast packs up to 816hp while using Attack Mode, all-wheel drive, and two aero setups.
It's seriously quick: 0 to 100 kph in just 1.8 seconds and a top speed over 335 kph!
The new season starts January 16 in Mexico.
Mahindra retains drivers, CEO Bertrand says
After finishing third last season, Mahindra is sticking with drivers Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara to keep its winning vibe going.
Mahindra Racing CEO and team principal Frederic Bertrand says mastering this next-generation tech will take time, but the team is all in on pushing the M13Electro's limits and staying strong in Formula E.