Mahindra releases Formula E Freedom Edition for BE 6 SUV
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Mahindra just dropped the BE 6 Formula E Freedom Edition, adding a fresh twist to its electric SUV lineup.
While the overall look stays true to the original, you get a bold new Rosso Impulso paint option, sporty tricolor decals, and special Formula E badging on the fenders.
Firestorm Orange interior and tech upgrades
Inside, it's all about Firestorm Orange accents, premium leatherette and suede seats, and a unique edition plaque, plus Formula E touches on the panoramic glass roof.
Tech upgrades include dual 12.3-inch screens, a powerful 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a sharp 540-degree camera setup.