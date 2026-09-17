Mahindra Thar facelift expected September 22 with C-shaped DRLs
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Heads up, SUV fans: the Mahindra Thar is expected to get a fresh new look on September 22, 2026.
Expect a new grille, projector LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and a fresh alloy wheel design inspired by the Thar Roxx.
The rear's getting some love too, with redesigned taillights, and a wireless phone charger is likely to be added.
Powertrains expected unchanged, Thar interior modernized
While the engine options are expected to keep the same powertrain options (so no surprises under the hood),
Mahindra is focusing on making the Thar feel more modern inside: think features that might help it keep up with rivals.
It's all about keeping this off-road favorite feeling current without messing with what fans already love.