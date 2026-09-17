Mahindra Thar facelift expected September 22 with C-shaped DRLs

Heads up, SUV fans: the Mahindra Thar is expected to get a fresh new look on September 22, 2026.

Expect a new grille, projector LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and a fresh alloy wheel design inspired by the Thar Roxx.

The rear's getting some love too, with redesigned taillights, and a wireless phone charger is likely to be added.