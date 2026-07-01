Mahindra to raise prices in July 2026 citing input costs

Mahindra SUV sales jump 28% YoY

Despite the price bumps, Mahindra's SUVs, EVs, and light commercial vehicles are still seeing big demand. SUV sales jumped 28% this June compared to last year.

EV sales are also climbing thanks to new launches and supportive policies like Delhi's EV push.

On the bright side, supply chain issues have eased and most models now have a three- to five-week delivery window, with more production capacity coming soon.