Mahindra to raise prices in July 2026 citing input costs
Heads up if you're eyeing a new Mahindra: prices are going up in July 2026.
The company says rising input costs are behind the hike, even though some material prices have dipped a bit.
CEO-Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta explained they've been holding off for six months, but now need to adjust prices to keep things sustainable.
Mahindra SUV sales jump 28% YoY
Despite the price bumps, Mahindra's SUVs, EVs, and light commercial vehicles are still seeing big demand. SUV sales jumped 28% this June compared to last year.
EV sales are also climbing thanks to new launches and supportive policies like Delhi's EV push.
On the bright side, supply chain issues have eased and most models now have a three- to five-week delivery window, with more production capacity coming soon.