Mahindra unveils Thar Roxx-based ATV for military and security teams
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Mahindra just dropped a new ATV designed for military and security teams, built off its Thar Roxx platform.
Revealed by Anand Mahindra on X.com, this ride is all about handling tough terrains (think mountains, deserts, and remote spots) while keeping things practical and durable.
Mahindra ATV includes winch and protection
The ATV packs full underbody protection, a front winch to pull itself out of trouble, a gun mount, and can even be prepped for airdrops.
Its open roll cage, tubular frames, high ground clearance, off-road tires, and extra carriers make it ready for pretty much anything.
No word yet on civilian versions. Mahindra's keeping this one focused on defense mobility for now.