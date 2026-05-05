Mahindra unveils Thar Roxx-based ATV for military and security teams

Mahindra ATV includes winch and protection

The ATV packs full underbody protection, a front winch to pull itself out of trouble, a gun mount, and can even be prepped for airdrops.

Its open roll cage, tubular frames, high ground clearance, off-road tires, and extra carriers make it ready for pretty much anything.

No word yet on civilian versions. Mahindra's keeping this one focused on defense mobility for now.