Mahindra XUV 7XO arrives January 2026
Auto
Mahindra is rolling out the XUV 7XO, a refreshed take on the much-loved XUV700.
Launching January 5, 2026 (with pre-bookings already open), this SUV mixes familiar style with some exciting upgrades—making it a solid pick if you're eyeing something new on the roads.
Upgrades and features to know
The XUV 7XO stands out with a bold new grille, sleeker LED lights, and a revamped rear look.
Inside, expect soft-touch materials and an impressive triple-screen dashboard setup.
Tech-wise, you get perks like a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety.
Prices are expected between ₹15-25 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it up against rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.