Mahindra XUV 7XO arrives January 2026

Upgrades and features to know

The XUV 7XO stands out with a bold new grille, sleeker LED lights, and a revamped rear look.

Inside, expect soft-touch materials and an impressive triple-screen dashboard setup.

Tech-wise, you get perks like a panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and Level 2 ADAS for extra safety.

Prices are expected between ₹15-25 lakh (ex-showroom), putting it up against rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.