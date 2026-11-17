Mahindra XUV 9S earns 5-star Bharat NCAP, highest-scoring 7-seater tested
Mahindra's XEV 9S electric SUV just scored a five-star rating from Bharat NCAP, with nearly perfect marks for both adult and child safety.
It's now the highest-scoring seven-seater tested to date, across electric and combustion-engine models, and the first 7-seater EV to reach this level.
Third Mahindra on INGLO earns 5-star
This is the third Mahindra on the INGLO platform to get a five-star safety score.
Launched in late 2025, the XEV 9S packs up to 7 airbags and advanced driver assistance features in higher trims.
It was also India's best-selling electric passenger vehicle earlier this year.
As Mahindra's automotive business president R Velusamy put it, the rating reinforces the confidence customers have shown in the model.