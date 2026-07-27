Mahindra's Chakan plant reaches 30Lth vehicle as output accelerates
Mahindra's Chakan plant in Maharashtra just rolled out its 30 lakhth (three millionth) vehicle, a fully electric BE 6 SUV.
Since starting up in 2009, the plant has become a powerhouse for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric cars, with production speed ramping up big time: the last million vehicles took only 27 months to build, compared to over eight years for the first million.
Plant water positive, Zero Waste certified
The massive 657-acre facility is packed with Industry 4.0 tech: think AI, IoT, and including a body shop operating at over 98% automation.
More than half of its energy comes from renewables and it uses green power for electric vehicles.
The plant is water positive (returns more water than it uses), certified Zero Waste to Landfill, and also ships Mahindra vehicles to places like South Africa and Australia.