Mahindra's Chakan plant reaches 30Lth vehicle as output accelerates

Mahindra's Chakan plant in Maharashtra just rolled out its 30 lakhth (three millionth) vehicle, a fully electric BE 6 SUV.

Since starting up in 2009, the plant has become a powerhouse for both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric cars, with production speed ramping up big time: the last million vehicles took only 27 months to build, compared to over eight years for the first million.