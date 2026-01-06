Mahindra's new electric XUV 3XO hits the road at ₹13.89L Auto Jan 06, 2026

Mahindra has just rolled out the electric XUV 3XO, starting at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available in AX5 and AX7L variants, this compact SUV promises a real-world range of up to 285km and zips from 0-100km/h in just 8.3 seconds.

Deliveries begin February 23, 2026, so you won't have to wait long.