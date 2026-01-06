Mahindra's new electric XUV 3XO hits the road at ₹13.89L
Mahindra has just rolled out the electric XUV 3XO, starting at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Available in AX5 and AX7L variants, this compact SUV promises a real-world range of up to 285km and zips from 0-100km/h in just 8.3 seconds.
Deliveries begin February 23, 2026, so you won't have to wait long.
What's inside?
The XUV 3XO packs a punch with its 39.4kWh battery and supports fast charging—zero to 80% in about 50 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger.
You get Level 2 ADAS features like Lane Keep Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, twin 10.25-inch screens, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Alexa integration, a panoramic sunroof available on the AX7L variant, a surround-view camera system, blind spot monitoring, and six airbags for peace of mind.
Is it worth it?
It costs a bit more than the petrol version (which starts at ₹7.99 lakh), but you're getting EV efficiency plus all those extra tech perks—making it a strong pick if you want something future-ready in the compact SUV space.