India's vehicle retail sales hit new highs in 2025

Passenger cars led the way with nearly 10% growth (4.47 million sold), but two-wheelers and commercial vehicles also saw solid gains. The real game-changer came after September when GST cuts on small cars and bikes kicked in—December alone saw PV sales surge to nearly 380,000 units, one of the strongest monthly performances of the year.

Rural buyers & EVs are changing the game

Rural areas really showed up: passenger car sales there soared over 32% in December—outpacing cities.

Electric vehicles made serious progress too: they now make up more than half of three-wheeler sales and are gaining ground among bikes and cars. CNG models are also catching on fast.

