Mahindra's XUV 7XO: A new premium SUV is coming in 2026
Mahindra just announced its next big thing—the XUV 7XO, with a world premiere scheduled for January 5, 2026.
This new SUV will follow up the hugely popular XUV700 (over three lakh sold in four years) and promises upgrades in design, tech, and performance to keep things fresh for fans of premium rides.
What's different this time?
Mahindra is switching up its naming game—'XUV 7XO' replaces the old 'XUV700' style, matching what they did with the XUV3XO earlier.
They've also trademarked 'XUV 1XO' and 'XUV 5XO,' hinting at more SUVs on the way.
The goal? Stand out even more in the luxury SUV crowd with smarter features and bolder looks.