Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets 1st major revamp since 2022
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Maruti Suzuki is giving its Baleno hatchback a fresh update, set to launch on September 5.
This is the first major revamp since the current model dropped in 2022, aiming to keep things exciting in the premium hatchback scene alongside rivals like the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz.
Baleno gets sportier styling, powertrain unchanged
Expect a sportier look with a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels, though the overall shape stays familiar.
Inside, there'll be refreshed seat fabrics and color options, but you'll still get that freestanding infotainment screen and flat-bottom steering wheel.
Under the hood, nothing changes: it keeps its 1.2-liter petrol engine (with manual or AMT gearbox) and CNG option.
Prices might go up a bit from the current ₹5.99-9.48 lakh range.