Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets 1st major revamp since 2022

Expect a sportier look with a redesigned grille, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels, though the overall shape stays familiar.

Inside, there'll be refreshed seat fabrics and color options, but you'll still get that freestanding infotainment screen and flat-bottom steering wheel.

Under the hood, nothing changes: it keeps its 1.2-liter petrol engine (with manual or AMT gearbox) and CNG option.

Prices might go up a bit from the current ₹5.99-9.48 lakh range.