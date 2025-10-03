Next Article
Maruti Suzuki boosts production by 26% in September
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just boosted its production by 26% this September, rolling out over 2 lakh cars—even as domestic dispatches dipped by 8%.
The real push came from popular compact models like the Baleno and Swift, plus utility vehicles such as the Brezza and Ertiga.
Utility vehicle output shot up by 27%
Utility vehicle output shot up by 27%, reaching nearly 80,000 units, while compact cars climbed to over 93,000.
Even with Ciaz production paused, models like Alto and S-Presso saw a small uptick.
On top of that, Maruti's overall sales rose by 3% year-on-year, showing strong demand despite some bumps in local deliveries.