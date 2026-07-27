Maruti Suzuki Brezza crosses 15.14L sales mark, India's top compact SUV
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza just hit a big milestone: over 15.14 lakh units sold by June 2026, with most sales happening right here in India.
After 10 years on the road, it's still the country's best-selling compact SUV, holding a comfortable lead of more than 4.22 lakh units over Tata Nexon.
MY2026 Brezza launches at ₹7.40L
Brezza started out as a diesel-only SUV and dominated sales for four straight years, but lost its top spot to Hyundai Creta in FY2021.
Fast-forward to 2026: the new MY2026 Brezza launched at ₹7.40 lakh, sporting fresh looks, upgraded interiors, new features, and now a turbo-petrol engine option, keeping things exciting as compact SUVs get more popular.
Brezza 34% of Maruti utility sales
Since its debut, Brezza has made up about 34% of Maruti's utility vehicle sales.
While anticipation for the latest model slowed Q1 FY2027 numbers by 20%, overall compact SUV sales grew by 24% year-over-year.
The updated Brezza is set to ride this wave with improved safety and features for today's drivers.