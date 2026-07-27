Maruti Suzuki cuts 2026 Brezza prices from ₹7.4L to ₹13.7L
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Maruti Suzuki just dropped the prices for its 2026 Brezza compact SUV, and there's something for everyone.
The lineup starts at ₹7.4 lakh for the base turbo-petrol model and goes up to ₹13.7 lakh for the fully loaded variant, so whether you're looking to save or splurge, you've got options.
Wide Brezza range expands buyer options
With a wide price range and multiple variants, Maruti is making sure the new Brezza stands out.
This move gives buyers a chance to pick what fits their lifestyle without feeling boxed in by limited choices.