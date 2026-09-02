Maruti Suzuki Eeco reaches 15L sales milestone in India
Maruti Suzuki's Eeco van just hit a big milestone: 15 lakh units sold in India as of September 2, 2026.
Since its launch in 2010, it's become a go-to for everyone from families to businesses.
Sales have sped up lately: the first five lakh took eight years, but the last five lakh flew off the shelves in just three-and-a-half years.
Eeco Star Edition adds 18 upgrades
To mark the occasion, Maruti Suzuki rolled out the Eeco Star Edition with 18 new upgrades like body-colored bumpers.
The van now comes in 13 versions for passengers, cargo, and ambulances, with gasoline or S-CNG engines.
S-CNG models are especially popular now, making up nearly half of all sales compared to just 12% back in FY 2019-20.
Rural sales 65% and 55% 1st-timers
Eeco is a favorite outside cities too; rural areas made up 65% of sales in FY 2025-26.
Plus, it's attracting lots of new drivers: 55% of buyers are first-time car owners.
Recent safety updates like six airbags and ESP have made it even more appealing across different sectors.