Maruti Suzuki Ertiga hits 15L sales in India, eyes 2.25L
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The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga just crossed 15 lakh units sold in India as of August 2026.
Since its launch in 2012, it's become the country's favorite MPV, making up 7% of Maruti's passenger vehicle sales.
The Ertiga is a regular on the top 10 best-sellers list and is expected to reach over 2.25 lakh sales this financial year.
Ertiga boosted Maruti Suzuki UV sales
Ertiga has played a big role in keeping Maruti Suzuki ahead in the utility vehicle game, boosting UV sales from 79,192 units in FY2013 to 1,98,327 units in FY2026.
Even though it finished third behind Tata Nexon and Hyundai Creta in FY2026, it's set to surpass sales of 2.25 lakh in FY2027, as a value-focussed seven-seater built for buyers who seek space and low running costs over outright excitement.