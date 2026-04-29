Maruti Suzuki exports 4.48L cars, India's top car exporter

Total sales reach 24.22L cars; domestic sales were 19.74L cars

The e Vitara took off fast after its August 2025 production began at its Gujarat plant in Gujarat and quickly expanded its reach worldwide, from 29 to 44 countries.

Maruti's chairman, R.C. Bhargava, even mentioned that new trade deals (like with New Zealand) could keep this momentum going.

On top of exports, Maruti also saw domestic sales jump. It sold a total of 24.22 lakh cars in FY2025-26 (the recently concluded 2025-26 financial year), breaking its own quarterly sales record with nearly seven lakh units sold in Q4 alone.