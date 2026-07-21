Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices up to ₹30,000 from August
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Starting August 2026, Maruti Suzuki is bumping up car prices by as much as ₹30,000 across its lineup.
This is already the third price hike this year (the last one was in June), and the company says it's all because of rising input costs and stubborn inflation, even after trying to cut expenses wherever possible.
Mahindra BYD Tata Motors raise prices
How much more you'll pay depends on which model you're eyeing.
And it's not just Maruti feeling the pinch: Mahindra, BYD, and Tata Motors have also raised prices lately to deal with unpredictable raw material costs and higher production expenses.