Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Audi to raise car prices in India
If you are eyeing a new car, heads up: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Audi are all raising their prices in India.
Maruti Suzuki's cars will cost about 0.31% more starting November 22, with some models going up by as much as ₹8,000 from December 1.
Audi is set to bump prices by 2% across its models starting January 1.
Carmakers cite rising input costs
These hikes are mainly because making cars is getting pricier; Audi's brand director says, "In response to rising input costs, we will be implementing a price revision of up to 2%. This adjustment is essential to maintaining the long-term sustainability of our business. We have kept this revision as measured as possible, and our focus remains on giving customers an ownership experience that solidifies their trust in the brand."
Hyundai is also adjusting to keep things running smoothly.
Meanwhile, the auto market is a mixed bag: regular car sales dropped 7.16% during the festive season this year, but electric vehicles are having a moment with sales jumping 52.62%.
Even with good revenue growth, Maruti Suzuki reported a 26.36% decline in consolidated net profit in the second quarter.