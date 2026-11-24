If you are eyeing a new car, heads up: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Audi are all raising their prices in India.

Maruti Suzuki's cars will cost about 0.31% more starting November 22, with some models going up by as much as ₹8,000 from December 1.

Audi is set to bump prices by 2% across its models starting January 1.