Maruti Suzuki installs 1MWh battery at Kharkhoda for solar storage

Battery aids grid stability, reduces emissions

This new setup isn't just about saving power: it's also helping the grid stay stable and cutting down on pollution.

According to CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, it will reduce nearly 54 tons of CO2 annually over the BESS's expected lifecycle of about 15 years.

It's all part of Maruti Suzuki's bigger goal: slashing its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 42% by FY 2030-31 compared to FY 2022-23.