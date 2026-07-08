Maruti Suzuki installs 1MWh battery at Kharkhoda for solar storage
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Maruti Suzuki just set up a big 1-megawatt-hour battery system at its Kharkhoda plant to make better use of its solar power.
The plant's solar panels often make extra electricity when the factory is closed, so now that unused energy gets stored in batteries and used later when demand spikes.
Battery aids grid stability, reduces emissions
This new setup isn't just about saving power: it's also helping the grid stay stable and cutting down on pollution.
According to CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, it will reduce nearly 54 tons of CO2 annually over the BESS's expected lifecycle of about 15 years.
It's all part of Maruti Suzuki's bigger goal: slashing its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 42% by FY 2030-31 compared to FY 2022-23.