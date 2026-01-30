Maruti Suzuki joins forces with 5 startups for next-gen tech
Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with five young startups—AugurAI, Aatral, Zen Mobility, Indus Vision, and Proxgy—through its Incubation Program (MSIP) with IIM Bangalore.
Selected from a pool of 570 applicants and onboarded as part of MSIP's fourth cohort, these teams will help bring AI inspections, electric vehicle logistics, and IoT safety tools into Maruti's manufacturing and operations.
Why should you care?
This move is part of Maruti Suzuki's bigger push for smarter tech and greener business.
The source does not state an evaluation timeframe or those aggregate figures; Maruti Suzuki onboarded five startups from the MSIP's fourth cohort.
As MD Hisashi Takeuchi puts it, "Embedding new-age intelligent technologies across business functions is critical to sustaining excellence, navigating complexity, and enabling long-term, agile growth."
What's in it for the startups?
The five winners get six months of mentorship, expert guidance, paid trials—and a shot at prizes worth up to ₹1 crore plus Maruti cars.
Each startup brings something unique: Proxgy offers remote shopfloor assistance using IoT-AI; Aatral delivers XR skill simulations; Zen Mobility supplies electric vehicles for last-mile delivery.