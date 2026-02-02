Maruti Suzuki just had its best January ever
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just had its best January ever, selling 2.37 lakh cars—up nearly 12% from last year.
The real surprise? Exports almost doubled, hitting a record 51,000 units compared to just over 27,000 a year ago.
Domestic sales and utility vehicle portfolio
While domestic sales stayed steady at around 1.78 lakh units, the utility-vehicle portfolio rose to 75,609 units, making up over 75,000 of those sales.
Overall, from April to January this financial year, Maruti moved nearly two million vehicles—a solid increase from last year.
For anyone watching India's car scene or curious about what's hot on the roads right now, Maruti's momentum is hard to miss.