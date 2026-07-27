Maruti Suzuki launches 2026 Brezza facelift with 110hp Boosterjet
Maruti Suzuki just dropped the 2026 Brezza facelift, and it's got a fresh vibe.
The big update is a punchy 1.0-liter Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine (110hp, 170 Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox for smoother drives.
Along with this, the SUV gets some design tweaks and new features to keep things interesting.
Revamped grille, 10.1-inch touchscreen, safety upgrades
You'll spot a revamped grille, cleaner bumper, and sporty red accents on the turbo versions.
Inside, higher trims get bronze-and-black interiors, leatherette seats, and a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen. There are cool extras like ambient lighting in 64 colors and ventilated front seats.
Safety-wise, it now includes front parking sensors and blind-spot alerts, plus it now holds that five-star Bharat NCAP rating.
Priced from ₹7.4L to ₹13.55L
The updated Brezza starts at ₹7.4 lakh and goes up to ₹13.55 lakh, making it pretty competitive for young buyers looking for style and performance without breaking the bank.
It's up against popular SUVs in its segment.