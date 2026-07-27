Maruti Suzuki launches 2026 Brezza facelift with 110hp Boosterjet

You'll spot a revamped grille, cleaner bumper, and sporty red accents on the turbo versions.

Inside, higher trims get bronze-and-black interiors, leatherette seats, and a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen. There are cool extras like ambient lighting in 64 colors and ventilated front seats.

Safety-wise, it now includes front parking sensors and blind-spot alerts, plus it now holds that five-star Bharat NCAP rating.