Maruti Suzuki leads September 2026 wholesales with 181,838 units sold
Auto
September 2026 was huge for carmakers: Maruti Suzuki led the pack with 181,838 cars sold, up 37% from last year.
Hyundai and Kia also smashed their own records, fueled by festive-season demand for SUVs during Navratri and Dussehra.
Just a heads-up: these numbers track cars sent to dealerships, not direct customer buys.
Hyundai posts record month, EVs surge
Hyundai hit its best-ever month with 77,916 units including exports sold; Kia saw a big 41% jump too.
Tata Motors's domestic sales grew 15%, and EV sales rose 67% to 15,384 units.
Mahindra's SUV numbers rose by 14%, but Renault struggled with domestic wholesales dropping 20.53% to 3,399 units.
If you want to know what's actually on the road, checking Vahan registration data is your best bet.