Maruti Suzuki opens 4th Hansalpur plant, hits 1 million output
Maruti Suzuki just opened its fourth plant at Hansalpur, Gujarat, pushing its annual production to 1 million cars at this site alone.
The new facility started up on July 30, 2026, and kicks off by making the e VITARA electric vehicle.
With this expansion, Maruti's total yearly output across India is now a massive 2.9 million vehicles.
Hansalpur India's largest Maruti Suzuki plant
Hansalpur isn't just big; it's the largest passenger-car manufacturing spot in India and the first Suzuki plant worldwide to hit 1 million units per year at one location.
Since opening in 2017, it's become a major export hub; In FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26), Hansalpur accounted for around 47% of the company's vehicle exports.
CEO Hisashi Takeuchi says Hansalpur is key to hitting its ambitious goal of producing 4 million cars annually.